First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

JXI stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $64.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.40.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.