First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 827,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 33,975 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 409,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period.

Shares of RWL stock opened at $51.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.12. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $59.87.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

