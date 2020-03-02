First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,117,000 after purchasing an additional 319,325 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 6,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $122.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.92 and a 1 year high of $150.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.65.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VAR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

In other news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,680. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.