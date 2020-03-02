First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452,606 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,080. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $183.97 on Monday. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $128.12 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.