First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,947,183,000 after acquiring an additional 88,399 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,500,000 after acquiring an additional 214,021 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,267,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,166,000 after acquiring an additional 264,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU opened at $265.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.17 and its 200 day moving average is $271.75. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.95.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,426 shares of company stock worth $48,613,307. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.