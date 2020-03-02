First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,260 Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,563,000 after purchasing an additional 844,714 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,842,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 623,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,288,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,998,000 after purchasing an additional 309,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $37.65 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,672 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

