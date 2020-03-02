First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,200,000 after purchasing an additional 714,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 363.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 20.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $68.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.70.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $403,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

