First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.77.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $122.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.