First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 934.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period.

Shares of BLOK opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27.

