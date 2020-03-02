First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Invests $291,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,283 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,007,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,050,000 after buying an additional 138,668 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $69.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

