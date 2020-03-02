First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Invests $283,000 in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,419 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 6,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 704,123 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,041,000 after purchasing an additional 379,031 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,440,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,618,000 after purchasing an additional 301,853 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,871,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201,034 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $41.92 on Monday. Open Text Corp has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

