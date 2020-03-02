First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $285,000 Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus decreased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $611,792.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,451 shares of company stock valued at $830,733. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $120.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $138.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.20.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 64.96%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

