First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $281,000 Stock Position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 243,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 390,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 43,132 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 741,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 269,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt alerts:

In other news, President James C. Baker acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $722,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $11.11 on Monday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.