First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $269,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 136,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 262,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000.

BSJK opened at $23.72 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91.

