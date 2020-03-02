First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nice were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 903.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nice to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.75.

Shares of NICE opened at $163.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61. Nice Ltd has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $183.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

