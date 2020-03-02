First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $263,000 Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 31,457 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TM shares. ValuEngine lowered Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $130.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $185.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.06. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $116.81 and a 52 week high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

