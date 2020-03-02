First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $255,000 Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,195,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,141,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 564.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 24.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 2,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.85, for a total value of $435,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,094.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,745 shares of company stock worth $7,570,225. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $188.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.64. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a one year low of $178.28 and a one year high of $223.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.25.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

