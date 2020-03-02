First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Iqvia by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Iqvia by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,982,000. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV stock opened at $139.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 143.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.06 and a 200-day moving average of $151.80. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $130.77 and a 12-month high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iqvia from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.84.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

