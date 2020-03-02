First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $235,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $90.71 on Monday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

