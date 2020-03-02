First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,031 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the airline’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 52.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in American Airlines Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,433 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the airline’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 105.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $35.96.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

