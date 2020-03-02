First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $114.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.94.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $997,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,249 shares of company stock worth $2,102,396 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

