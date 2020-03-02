First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $49.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.