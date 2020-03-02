First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 5,046 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 167.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 34.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Graco stock opened at $49.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In related news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,582.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $784,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,585.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,810 shares of company stock worth $22,032,502. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

