First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.