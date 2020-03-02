Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 385 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $45.10.

