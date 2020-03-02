Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,694,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,559,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 787,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,769,000 after purchasing an additional 229,934 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 764,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,798,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Rio Tinto by 552.6% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after buying an additional 588,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $64.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,070.06.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

