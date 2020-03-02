Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $69.28 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $85.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

