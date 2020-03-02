Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 401 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

In related news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $47,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Batty Jill A. De sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $136,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $314,376.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,068 shares of company stock worth $724,098. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

LKFN stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.00. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.