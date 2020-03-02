Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 295 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 106.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $59.18 on Monday. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.58. The company has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.