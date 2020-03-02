Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 1,551 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11,987.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,789,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,328,000 after buying an additional 1,774,591 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,824,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after buying an additional 890,900 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,693,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,269,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,296,000 after buying an additional 368,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AQN shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

AQN opened at $14.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 32.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

