Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,180,000 after buying an additional 65,801 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 434,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 30,723 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after acquiring an additional 157,403 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $163.02 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

