Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,548,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,864,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 4.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 933,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after buying an additional 353,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti increased their target price on Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of EXPO opened at $73.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.61. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Exponent’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

In related news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at $22,529,136.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $132,073.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,460 shares of company stock worth $6,522,027 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

