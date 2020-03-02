Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 23.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $72.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.10. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $100.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 41,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $3,429,073.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,807,659.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,482,376.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,701.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,833 shares of company stock worth $5,557,106. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

