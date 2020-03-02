Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:USPH opened at $104.22 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.53 and a 52 week high of $148.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

In other news, Director Regg E. Swanson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

