Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $317,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,051.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,408 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $332,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,254. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $125.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

