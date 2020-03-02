Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $62,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $34.89 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

