Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $60,000 Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 59,920 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 49,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,060,000 after buying an additional 229,895 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,250 shares of company stock worth $255,949. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $44.50 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

