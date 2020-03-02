Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $6,242,806.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,267.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,426 shares of company stock valued at $10,730,477. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $139.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.58. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $97.23 and a 12 month high of $169.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.