Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $44,000 Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMP. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 85.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 11.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 6.5% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 377,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens began coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director John P. Gethin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,716.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

