Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $61.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.87. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $59.31 and a 12 month high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

