Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 895,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,393,000 after acquiring an additional 623,296 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $841,000.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of COLD opened at $30.67 on Monday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.79, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.