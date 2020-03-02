Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 110.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $46.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

