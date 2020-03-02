Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,740,000 after purchasing an additional 793,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,197,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,680,000 after buying an additional 672,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,327,000 after buying an additional 61,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,298,000 after acquiring an additional 165,723 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHP opened at $69.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.80. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $68.54 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $446.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

