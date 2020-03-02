Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Position in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 952.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of LMAT opened at $28.50 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.47.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 121,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $4,232,083.87. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $25,609.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,076,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.