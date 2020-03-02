Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 481.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 22.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 722,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,486,000 after buying an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $123.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.77 and a 12-month high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

In other news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

