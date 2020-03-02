Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,024,000 after buying an additional 501,510 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wright Medical Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,746,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 53.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 83,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 438,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $210,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Wallace sold 17,222 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $509,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMGI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Swann lowered Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

