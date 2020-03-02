Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 876 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 2,654.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,215,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,940,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $5,148,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVST. Evercore ISI started coverage on Envista in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST opened at $25.38 on Monday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

