Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 800 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Bank Ozk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Bank Ozk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank Ozk by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank Ozk by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $25.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OZK. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

