Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 397 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 244,286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 219.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 60,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $121,925.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 262,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,802,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $94,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FIX opened at $42.22 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

