Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 316 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 63.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 23,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 41.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

CNS stock opened at $62.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.03. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 48.90%. The business had revenue of $109.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

